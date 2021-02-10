Global Bulletproof Vest Market Growing at 5.8% CAGR to Hit US$ 3.32 Billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Bulletproof Vest Market by Product (Hard Ballistic/Armor Plate, Flexible Ballistic), Level (Level I, Level II, Level III, Level IV), Application (Overt, Covert), End-User (Law Enforcement, Military, Civil), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The global bulletproof vest market is expected to grow from USD 2.12 billion in 2019 to USD 3.32 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like large-scale military modernization efforts, rising border tensions, and frequent small arms conflicts. Emerging economies like India, Brazil, and China are especially lucrative, considering their growth potential. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 39.2% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high level of military spending in the USA and government initiatives like the Soldier Protection System-Torso and Extremity Protection (SPS-TEP) program.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global bulletproof vest market are Imperial Armour, VestGuard UK, Survival Armor, BAE Systems, Point Blank Body Armor, EnGarde, PPSS, U.S. Armor Corporation, Sarkar Defense Solution, Armor Express, and Honeywell International, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global bulletproof vest market.

The product segment consists of flexible ballistic and hard ballistic/armor plate. Flexible ballistic dominated the market and was valued at USD 1.3 billion in the year 2019. Flexible ballistic vests are lightweight bulletproof vests comprised of ballistic materials such as fibers, ceramic materials, m-aramids, and p-aramids. These are a suitable choice for professions where flexibility is required, such as military special forces. Based on level, the global market has been segmented into Level I, Level II, Level III, and Level IV. Level II vests offer protection against 9-mm sub-machine guns, 44 magnums, and 9-mm handguns. On the basis of application, the bulletproof vest market has been divided into overt and covert. Overt dominated the market and was valued at USD 1.42 billion in the year 2019. These vests are donned over clothes and can also carry armor plates for additional protection when required. Overt bulletproof vests are bigger in size and heavier since they consist of multiple layers of Kevlar. The end-user segment includes law enforcement, military, and civil. The civil segment is expected to grow significantly due to an increasing number of home invasions, robberies, burglaries and crime in general.

