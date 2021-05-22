Global Building Panels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12%: COVID Impact, Trends and Forecast Release Month: May 2021

Global Building Panels Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12%: COVID Impact, Trends and Forecast

Evolve business intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global building panels market size was valued at $XX Million in 2020 and is expected to reach $XX Million by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 6.12% from 2021 to 2028”

For more information on the report: https://evolvebi.com/product/building-panels-market-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the building panels market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the building panels market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on building panels market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in building panels market

Analyst View

According to Nisha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario is expected to have a negative impact on building panels market.” The covid pandemic has impacted the construction industries, construction activities were on hault, shortage of labor and supply chain disruption has impacted the market. the decreased demand in Residential, commercial industries has impacted the building panel market.

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major building panel players holding high market share include Panasonic Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain, CRH plc. These players use collaboration and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

Building Panels market is analyzed across below-mentioned different segments:

Type Concrete panels Wooden panels Structural insulated panels Vacuum insulated panels Others

End-use Floor Roofs Walls Staircase Beams Others

Application Residential Non-residential Industrial Infrastructure Commercial Others

Raw Material Metal Wood Plastics Concrete Silica Others



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the building panels market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Saint-Gobain

CRH plc

Lafarge

Huntsman International LLC

Dow Corning Corporation

Boral Limited

Atlas International

Fletcher Building Ltd.

To request a free sample report, click on the “Request Sample PDF” button on https://evolvebi.com/product/building-panels-market-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2028-with-covid-impact-analysis/

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trade map, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the building panels market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the building panels market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the building panels industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall building panels market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the building panels market

To profile key players in the building panels market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global building panels market

About EvolveBI

Evolve Business Intelligence is market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.

Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune’s global 2000 companies.

Address

Evolve Business Intelligence

C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube

NH 48, Balitha, Vapi

Gujarat 396191

India

Contact: +1 773 644 5507 / +91 635 396 3987

Email: sales@evolvebi.com

Website: https://evolvebi.com/