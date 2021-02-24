Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Objects Software Market reach $21.38 billion by 2030.

Global BIM objects software market will reach $21.38 billion by 2030, growing by 14.7% annually over 2020-2030 owing to increasing requirements for large-scale building projects, growing focus on more efficient management of resources, rising urbanization, and increasing government mandates for BIM adoption.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 80 figures, this 173-page report “Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Objects Software Market 2020-2030 by Product (Solution, Service), Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global BIM objects software market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global BIM objects software market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Project Life Cycle, Application, End User, Enterprise Size, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Solution

by Deployment Mode

• On-Premises Software

• Cloud-Based Software

by Type

• Architectural Design

• Construction

• Sustainability

• Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP)

• Facility Management

• Other Types

Service

• Software Maintenance

• Project Management Support

Based on Project Life Cycle, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Preconstruction Phase

• Construction Phase

• Operation Phase

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Commercial Application

• Residential Application

• Industrial Application

• Public Infrastructure Application

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Architects and Engineers

• Construction Contractors

• Owners

• Other End Users

Based on Enterprise Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global BIM objects software market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Archidata Inc.

Asite Solution

Autodesk, Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Beck Technology, Ltd.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

BIM&CO

BIMobject

Cadsoft Corporation

Computers and Structures, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Hexagon AB

Intergraph Corporation

MagiCAD

Nemetschek SE

Pentagon Solution Ltd

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Trimble Ltd

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 9

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 30

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 33

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 37

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product 41

3.1 Market Overview by Product 41

3.2 Solution 43

3.2.1 On-Premises Software 45

3.2.2 Cloud-Based Software 46

3.3 Service 47

3.3.1 Software Maintenance 49

3.3.2 Project Management Support 50

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Project Life Cycle 51

4.1 Market Overview by Project Life Cycle 51

4.2 Preconstruction Phase 53

4.3 Construction Phase 54

4.4 Operation Phase 55

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application 56

5.1 Market Overview by Application 56

5.2 Commercial Application 58

5.3 Residential Application 59

5.4 Industrial Application 60

5.5 Public Infrastructure Application 61

5.6 Other Applications 62

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User 63

6.1 Market Overview by End User 63

6.2 Architects and Engineers 65

6.3 Construction Contractors 66

6.4 Owners 67

6.5 Other End Users 68

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Enterprise Size 69

7.1 Market Overview by Enterprise Size 69

7.2 Large Enterprises 71

7.3 SMEs 72

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 73

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 73

8.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 77

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market 77

8.2.2 U.S. 81

8.2.3 Canada 85

8.2.4 Mexico 87

8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 89

8.3.1 Overview of European Market 89

8.3.2 Germany 93

8.3.3 UK 95

8.3.4 France 97

8.3.5 Spain 99

8.3.6 Italy 101

8.3.7 Russia 103

8.3.8 Rest of European Market 105

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 107

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 107

8.4.2 Japan 111

8.4.3 China 114

8.4.4 Australia 116

8.4.5 India 118

8.4.6 South Korea 120

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 122

8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 124

8.5.1 Argentina 127

8.5.2 Brazil 129

8.5.3 Chile 131

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market 133

8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 134

8.6.1 UAE 137

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia 139

8.6.3 South Africa 141

8.6.4 Other National Markets 143

9 Competitive Landscape 144

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors 144

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 147

9.3 Company Profiles 148

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management 167

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 167

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) 170

