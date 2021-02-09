Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market Latest Trends, Sales Insights, Size Estimation, Research Insights, COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends By 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global market and includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in the market. It intends to supply an entire 360-degree perspective of this market concerning cutting edge technology, key advancement, drivers and restraints and prospective trends with impact analysis. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers. This Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Global Buccal drug delivery market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. High demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration and new products launches are the key factors for market growth.

Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market By Indication (Pain Management, Smoking Cessation, Angina Pectoris, Cough and Others), Type (Non-Attached Drug Delivery Systems and Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems), Design (Matrix Type and Reserviour Type), Dosage Forms (Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms, Semi-Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms, Liquid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms), Drugs (Oral Bioadhesive Formulation, Sublingual Formulation and Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global buccal drug delivery market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global buccal drug delivery market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global buccal drug delivery market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Cynapsus, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MedLab, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sanofi, Generex Biotechnology Corp, Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Indivior PLC, Novo Nordisk A/S, NAPP PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc and many others.

Market Definition: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

Buccal drug delivery is alternative method of oral drug administration in which drug is delivered through buccal mucosa of oral cavity. The drug is usually placed between the upper gums and cheeks to treat various condition and disease. Additionally, buccal drug delivery is preference more compared to other conventional route of administration. The drugs delivered via buccal route are designed to provide sustained release of active ingredients.

According to the statistics published in Alcohol and Drug Foundation, it is estimated up to 37.7% of people aged 14 years and above have used tobacco in the Australia. These growing cases of nicotine consumptions where buccal drug delivery is predominant intervention and high demand of novel therapies are the key drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase demand of buccal drug delivery for ease of drug administration is propelling the market growth

Growing preference of buccal drug delivery over conventional drug delivery method acts as a market driver

Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel dosage forms can boost the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Scientific and major technical challenges for developing the drugs to be administered via buccal will hamper the market growth

High cost involved in research and development for novel formulation is restricting the growth of the market

Patent expiry of major drugs and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Buccal Drug Delivery Market

By Indication

Pain Management

Smoking Cessation

Angina Pectoris

Cough

Others

By Type

Non-Attached Drug Delivery Systems

Bio-Adhesive Drug Delivery Systems

By Design

Matrix Type

Reserviour Type

By Dosage Forms

Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms Buccal Tablets Wafers Lozenges

Semi-Solid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms Gels Buccal Patches Buccal Films Liquid Buccal Adhesive Dosage Forms



By Drugs

Oral Bioadhesive Formulation Hydrocartisone Succinate Hypromellose Miconazole Chlorohexidine

Sublingual Formulation Glycerin Trinitrate Others



By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis AG launched generic version of suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone), sublingual film for the treatment of opioid dependence. The launchof buprenorphine and naloxone has expanded the company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of psychology

In February 2016, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc and their distributer partner Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc has launched Belbuca (buprenorphine), buccal film for the treatment of severe pain. The launch of Belbuca provides an important new alternative treatment for individuals suffering from chronic pain throughout the world

