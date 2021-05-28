Global Bubble Envelopes Market Value Projected to Expand by 2030

Global Bubble Envelopes Market: An Overview

The increase in demand for e-commerce globally, has led to growth in demand for protective packaging. Hence, one of the novel air cushioning solution named bubble envelop also known as Jiffy Bags make-up as an ideal choice for transportation of fragile or delicate goods. Bubble Envelopes reduce the chance of damage and simultaneously increase the profit margins. Increasing e-commerce is the most important driver of the global Envelopes market. The global bubble Envelopes market is influenced by the electronics industry owing to its fragile / delicate products which require highly protective packaging. There is an ever-increasing demand for a packaging solution that not only reduces the product wear and tear but also provides high tensile strength to the packaged product during transit. Protective Envelopes are made up of paper or paperboards, with an interior protective layer of bubble wraps pasted in it, which provide great protecting packaging to the goods at transit. Bubble Envelopes also provides protection from vibration during transport which can cause physical damage to fragile goods. The products which are wrapped in bubble envelopes for shipping are gifts, audio-video CD, books, jewelry, circuit boards, and drugs and vitamins which increases the demand for global bubble envelopes market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure here

Global Bubble Envelopes Market: Dynamics

The primary factor that is driving the growth of the bubble envelopes market is the increasing online sales, as well as e-auctions that are expanding at higher growth rates. There are some of the attractive features of bubble envelopes like light in weight, cost-effectiveness, water resistance, and shock absorbent which increases the demand for bubble Envelopes. The need for bubble envelopes has led to the introduction of various flexible bubble Envelopes which are available in different sizes as per packaging requirement. Also bubble envelopes are easy to use and seal with minimal operation cost.

However, the major restraint for the growth of the global bubble envelopes market is the mounting environmental-concern towards plastic waste. Plastic is the most commonly used material for the manufacturing of bubble envelopes by the manufacturer that hinders the growth of the global bubble envelopes market by various government regulatory body. The introduction of biodegradable and easily recyclable material for the production of bubble envelopes will increase the cost of bubble envelop and can hinder the growth of bubble envelopes market.

Global Bubble Envelopes Market: Segmentation

The global bubble envelopes market is segmented as follows –

By product type, the global bubble envelopes market is segmented into –

Poly Bubble Envelopes

Flat Bubble Envelopes

Padded Envelopes

By material type, the global bubble envelopes market is segmented into –

Kraft Paper

Plastic LDPE HDPE



By closure type, the global bubble envelopes market is segmented into –

Self-sealing

Zipper

Tear Tape

By Size, the global bubble envelopes market is segmented into-

Standard Size

1 x 4 inch

5 X 9 inch

10 x 14 inch

14 x 19 inch

19 x 24 inch

Customized Size

By end use, the global bubble envelopes market is segmented into –

Corporate offices

Electronic industry

Educational institutes

Poster services

E commerce

Jewelry

Others

Global Bubble Envelopes Market: Regional Outlook

China is expected to drive the APEJ region for the global bubble envelopes market; it is due to international trade for electronic devices through the globe and increasing demand for e-commerce. North America is expected to dominate the overall market of the global bubble Envelopes market. This is due to dominating the market of the retail sector and online shopping. U.K, France, Germany are the leading contributors in Western Europe. The penetration of e-commerce in the emerging economies like India, China, Argentina, and South Africa is expected to increase the demand for bubble Envelopes.

Recent Developments in the Global Bubble Envelopes Market

In July 2018, Intertape Polymer Group Inc (North America) has acquired Polyair Inter Pack Inc (North America) for providing high level protective packaging from bubble Envelopes at a reasonable cost.

In July 2016, Orlando Products, Inc (Baltimore, U.S.A). Has completed the acquisition with Absolute Packaging, LLC (Frisco, Texas). It helped Orlando products to expand the company’s presence in the North Virginia market.

In November 2016, VP Packaging (Kettering Pkwy, U.K) has acquired bubble film company Envelopemaster LTD (Rotherham, United Kingdom). This acquisition helped VP Packaging to make stronger its position in UK market.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Global Bubble Envelopes Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global bubble Envelopes market are as follows –

BETA (Shenzhen) Package Products Co.Ltd.

Bravo Pack Inc.

IVEX Protective Packaging Inc.

PAC Worldwide, Inc.

Pregis Corporation

Abco Kovex Ltd.

Veritiv Corporation

Sealed Air Corporation

Yorkshire Envelopes

Veritiv Corporation

Chemco Group

ARIV PAK

Tarheel Paper and Supply Company

Shenzhen Ebetek Co. Ltd.

Jiffy Packaging Co.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Pet Dietary Supplement Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-of-veganism-and-the-heightening-pet-adoption-trends-will-paint-a-positive-picture-of-growth-for-the-pet-dietary-supplement-market-says-tmr-301283164.html

Reusable Water Bottles Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-scale-programs-to-prevent-massive-environmental-degradation-related-to-single-use-plastics-to-bring-extensive-growth-opportunities-for-reusable-water-bottles-market-valuation-projected-to-touch-us-11-bn-by-2027-says-tmr-301288640.html

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/