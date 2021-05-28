Global Brushless DC Motors Market to Grow 2X by 2029

Consumer demand for enhanced features in automotive products such as motorized seats is spurring demand for brushless DC motors. Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency, adoption of new-energy alternatives, amid strict carbon emission regulations is also accelerating demand for brushless DC motors. These motors contribute to enhance product performance by increasing energy efficiency, and operating speed. The global brushless DC motors market will continue to grow over two-folds during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Quick response offered by brushless DC motors coupled with enhanced motor durability positions brushless DC motors as an ideal alternative over conventional counterparts.

Key Takeaways of Brushless DC Motors Market Study

Motor vehicle end-use segment holds the largest market value share with more than 27% of demand coming from this segment. The elimination of brushes from motors reduces friction and ensures less wear and tear of the product. Hence, the demand from the motor vehicle segment will continue to grow at a strong 7% CAGR through 2029.

Industry machinery accounts for the second largest market value share. Increasing industrial production warrants manufacturers to employ brushless DC motors as the product offers increased energy efficiency and subsequent cost savings. The segment will grow at a 6% CAGR during the forecast.

Prevalence of high performance HVAC systems, power tools, and automated robots are central to the growth of 0-750 Watts brushless DC motors. The power segment accounts for a massive 50% share of the total market value. It also exhibits the highest growth rate of 6.7% CAGR between 2019 and 2029.

East Asia leads global sales with over 50% share of the total market sales. Surging industrial production, and power generation in countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia is driving the demand for brushless DC motors in this region.

South Asia & Oceania records the highest growth with a strong 8% CAGR through 2029. This can be accredited to rampant adoption of electric vehicles in India and omnipresent demand for power generation in the region.

Sensor-less Control to Offer Remunerative Opportunities

The development of sensor-less control has reduced the weight and size of brushless DC motors significantly. This innovative product feature will drive mass-adoption on the back of decreased manufacturing cost and increased reliability and durability of brushless DC motors. Torque ripple reduction is a top priority among leading organisations. Market players are employing techniques such as direct torque control, dynamic input voltage, torque estimation circuity, and artificial neural networks.

Reducing the torque ripple will drive adoption of brushless DC motors in low speed applications where torque ripple limits product performance.

