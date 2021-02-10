Global Broth Market Growing at 4.79% CAGR to Hit US$ 7.40 billion by 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Broth Market by Product Type (Vegetable Broth, Beef Broth, Poultry Broth and Bone Broth), Nature (Shelf Stable and Refrigerated), Distribution Channel, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028.

The global broth market is expected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2020 to USD 7.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period 2021-2028. North America is the dominant region in terms of market shares. The region has a large proportion of the young population who prefers to consume nutritious food and follow a healthy diet. Further, the preference of consumers is shifting rapidly in favor of organic shelf-stable food. Asia-Pacific will grow tremendously during 2021-2028. The health concerns have increased in the regions due to the prevalence of chronic diseases. Obesity has been found to be prevalent in the region, which has prompted the patients to lose weight and thus live a healthy life. Apart from this, the per capita income of consumers is increasing, due to which the demand for instant food items has increased in recent years.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the broth market are Progresso, Pacific Foods of Oregon, Paleo Broth Company, Campbell Soup Company, College Inn, Manischewitz, Bare Bones Broth, Knorr, Del Monte Food Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Bonafide Provisions, The Stock Merchant, Belcampo, Kettle & Fire among others.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of product type, nature, distribution channel and regions. The product type segment includes vegetable broth, beef broth, poultry broth and bone broth. The bone broth segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the upcoming years. It includes cartilage of chicken or beef bone. It contains a considerable amount of gelatin and is thus useful in increasing immunity, helps in maintaining weight and hydrates the body. The nature segment includes shelf-stable and refrigerated. Among the two, the refrigerated segment held the largest market share in 2020. The refrigerated food products are used significantly as it convenient for the consumers to readily use in the preparation of dishes. However, with growing consumer awareness, demand for shelf-stable ingredients is expected to grow faster as compared to refrigerated products. The distribution channel segment includes specialty gourmet, multi-outlet, club retailers, grocery retailers, and online. Among these, the demand for specialty gourmet is expected to increase during the forecast period. These stores offer high-quality products that contain minimum preservatives. Also, there are fewer chemicals used in such products as it is freshly prepared.

Broth contains a number of nutritious products such as glutamine, gelatin and collagen. The consumption of these ingredients reduces inflammation, improves the texture of skin and hair. Also, it is considered to be beneficial for digestion and promotes the growth of bones. The simmered vegetables and meats used in broth contain barely and cereals, which adds nutritional value to the product. Broth can be consumed as an individual dish; however, it is widely used for the preparation of gravies and soups. The increased focus on healthy eating habits has propelled the demand for both globally.

