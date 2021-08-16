Global Bronchoscopy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bronchoscopy market is expected to decline from $2.67 billion in 2020 to $2.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bronchoscopy market is expected to reach $3.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The bronchoscopy market consists of sales of bronchoscopes and bronchoscopy services. Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through nose, mouth, or sometimes through a tracheostomy through which the practitioner can examine the patient’s airways for any infections.

The bronchoscopy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the bronchoscopy market are Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Lymol Medical, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The global bronchoscopy market is segmented –

1) By Product: Bronchoscopes, Imaging Systems, Cytology Brushes, Others

2) By Application: Bronchial Treatment, Bronchial Diagnosis

3) By Working Channel Diameter: 2.8 mm, 2.2 mm, 3.0 mm, Other Working Channel Diameters

4) By Patient Age: Adult Patients, Pediatric/Neonate Patients

The bronchoscopy market report describes and explains the global bronchoscopy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The bronchoscopy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global bronchoscopy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global bronchoscopy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

