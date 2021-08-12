Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global breast pumps market is expected to grow from $1.58 billion in 2020 to $1.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the breast pumps market is mainly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding, as breast milk is safe and still considered the best way to give babies the nutrients and immune boost. The market is expected to reach $2.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.76%.

Request For The Sample Of The Breast Pumps Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5153&type=smp

The breast pumps market consists of sales of breast pumps by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing breast pumps. A breast pump is a medical device used for extracting milk from the breast of lactating mothers. The milk can be stored for later use. These devices are mostly used by employed women to continue breastfeeding their babies while still at work.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Breast Pumps Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-pumps-global-market-report

The breast pumps market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the breast pumps market are Ameda AG, Bailey Medical, Medela AG, Ardo Medical Inc., Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co. Ltd, Pigeon Corporation, Hygeia Health, Lansinoh Laboratories, Whittlestone Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, NUK, Tommee Tippee, Horigen, Evenflo Feeding, Dr. Brown’s, Babybelle, Beldico, Freemie, Willow, Buettner Frank GmbH, Spectra Baby, Canpol, Chicco, Albert International, FreiCare Swiss GmbH, Goodbaby, Snow Bear, Energizer Personal Care LLC (Playtex Baby), Jarden Corporation, and Mayborn Group Limited.

The global breast pumps market is segmented –

1) By Product: Open System Breast Pump, Closed System Breast Pump

2) By Technology: Manual Breast Pump, Battery Powered Breast Pump, Electric Breast Pump

3) By Application: Personal Use, Hospital Grade

Read More On The Global Breast Pumps Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-pumps-global-market-report

The breast pumps market report describes and explains the global breast pumps market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The breast pumps report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global breast pumps market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global breast pumps market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Breast Pumps Market Characteristics Breast Pumps Market Product Analysis Breast Pumps Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Breast Pumps Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model