Global Breast Imaging Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global breast imaging devices market is expected to grow from $3.461 billion in 2020 to $3.754 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.091 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The breast imaging devices market consists of sales of breast imaging devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture breast imaging devices. Breast imaging devices are medical devices used in the diagnosis of medical conditions related to the breast. Some of the breast imaging processes include mammography, MRI, and ultrasound.

The breast imaging devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the breast imaging devices market are Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc, Gamma Medica Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, SonoCine Inc, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Canon Inc.

The global breast imaging devices market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Mammography, Nuclear Imaging, Others

2) By Technology: Ionizing, Non Ionizing

3) By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

The breast imaging devices market report describes and explains the global breast imaging devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The breast imaging devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global breast imaging devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global breast imaging devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

