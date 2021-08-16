Global Breast Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow from $12.67 billion in 2020 to $13.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The breast cancer MAbs market is expected to reach $18.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce breast cancer monoclonal antibodies used as therapy for breast cancer either as monotherapy or combination therapy. The revenue generated includes the sales of naked mAbs and conjugated mAbs. The companies engaged in the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are primarily focused on the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibodies that are used in early-stage and advanced breast cancer, ductal carcinoma in-situ, triple-negative breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer, and others.

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Mylan, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Daiichi Sankyo, Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Array BioPharma.

The global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market is segmented –

1) By Product: Naked MAbs, Conjugated MAbs

2) By End-User: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies

3) By Treatment: Chemotherapy, Surgery & Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Biologic Therapy, Hormone Therapy

The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market report describes and explains the global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The breast cancer monoclonal antibodies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global breast cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

