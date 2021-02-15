Global Brain Aneurysm Market Size, Industry Status and Growth opportunities for Leading Players-Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A., Mylan N.V., Abbvie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol -Myers Squibb company

Brain aneurysm market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the brain aneurysm market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A., Mylan N.V., Abbvie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol -Myers Squibb company, and F.Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd., among others.

Major Points in the Report

Global Brain Aneurysm Market Scope and Market Size

The brain aneurysm market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into ruptured aneurysm, leaking aneurysm, unruptured aneurysm and others

On the basis of diagnosis, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into CT scan, cerebrospinal fluid test, MRI, cerebral angiogram and others

On the basis of treatment, the brain aneurysm market is segmented surgery, medication and other. Surgery segment further segmented into surgical clipping, endovascular coiling and ventricular or lumbar draining catheters and shunt surgery. Medication segment further divided into pain relievers, calcium channel blockers, vasodilator and anti-seizure drugs.

Route of administration segment of brain aneurysm market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.

On the basis of end-users, the brain aneurysm market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, brain aneurysm market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

Brain Aneurysm Market Country Level Analysis

Brain aneurysm is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the brain aneurysm market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the largest market share due to increased high prevalence of brain disorders. Europe is considered second largest market for brain aneurysm due to increase in awareness about neurological disorders in the region and increased geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the brain aneurysm market due to high prevalence of brain injuries & increased alcohol consumption and rapidly improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Brain Aneurysm Market

8 Brain Aneurysm Market, By Service

9 Brain Aneurysm Market, By Deployment Type

10 Brain Aneurysm Market, By Organization Size

11 Brain Aneurysm Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

