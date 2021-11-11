Global Bottled Water Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global bottled water market was valued at around $238 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $349 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.99% during 2017-2021. In terms of volume, the market is estimated at 437 billion liters in 2017 and is expected to reach 623 billion liters in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 927% during 2017-2021.

Request For The Sample Of The Bottled Water Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5216&type=smp

The bottled water market consists of sales of bottled water services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide bottled water. The bottled water industry includes establishments that purify and bottle water.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Bottled Water Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bottled-water-market

The bottled water market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the bottled water market are Nestle Waters, Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring

The bottled water market is segmented by product type, by packaging, by pack size, by origin of product, by quality, and by geography.

By Product Type- The bottled water market is segmented by product type into

a) Packaged Drinking Water – Still

b) Spring + Mineral – Still

c) Flavored Water – Still

d) Functional Water

e) Spring + Mineral – Sparkling

f) Flavored Water – Sparkling

g) Packaged Drinking Water – Sparkling

By End User Packaging – The bottled water market is segmented by packaging into

a) Plastic Bottle

b) Drum (Bulk)

c) Glass Bottle

d) Can

e) Others

By Pack Size – The bottled water market is segmented by pack size into

a) 1501 ml and above

b) 501 ml – 1000 ml

c) 331 ml – 500ml

d) 1001 ml – 1500 ml

e) =330 ml

By Origin of Product – The bottled water market is segmented by origin of water into

a) Domestic

b) Imported

By Quality – The bottled water market is segmented by quality into

a) Non-Premium

b) Premium

Read More On The Global Bottled Water Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bottled-water-market

The bottled water market report describes and explains the global bottled water market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The bottled water report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global bottled water market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global bottled water market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Bottled Water Market Characteristics Bottled Water Market Product Analysis Bottled Water Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Bottled Water Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model