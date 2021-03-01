Global Bottled Water Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Consumption – Nestlé Sa, Pepsico, Primo Water, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone

“

Competitive Research Report on Bottled Water Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Bottled Water market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Bottled Water market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Bottled Water market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Bottled Water market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Bottled Water market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Nestlé Sa, Pepsico, Primo Water Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Danone and more – all the leading players operating in the global Bottled Water market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Bottled Water market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Bottled Water Market is valued approximately at USD 195.91 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Young generation has made still and sparkling water in the bottles popular and trending as they come in both plain and flavored varieties. People have becoming more health conscious because of the incidences of various infectious diseases, especially from contaminated water, in the developing countries such as India and China. Various restaurants have begun to serve only bottled water, which in return has created a high demand for the bottled water. In developed countries, the packaged water has become an everyday beverage. Further, increasing investments in drinking water technology by the government and the private companies has led the adoption of Bottled Water across the forecast period. For instance, In 2017, only 71% of the global population consumed safely managed drinking-water service For Instance: as per the company source, in 2020, Chilled launched cannabidiol water of 250ml sparkling water bottle in France, sourced in Austria, in which 15 mg of cannabidiol produced in Switzerland, along withan infusion of white hibiscus from Senegal. However, large amount of plastic disposal causes harm to environment and the strict regulations related to the plastic usage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the innovative alternatives to the plastic bottles, like glass & steel bottles and the health benefits of the packaged and spring water, the adoption & demand for Bottled Water is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Bottled Water Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing health conscious population, water contamination causing health issues. Changing water consumption habits due to migration of people in different cities for education & employment and growing organized retail sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, innovative products like flavored water and government initiatives for providing fresh water would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bottled Water Market across Asia-Pacific region. For Instance, in 2017, India and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support India’s desalination technology.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo

Primo Water Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

VO WATER

FIJI Water Company LLC.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nongfu Spring

Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Purified

Mineral

Spring

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Bottled Water Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Bottled Water market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Bottled Water market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Bottled Water market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Bottled Water market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Bottled Water Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Bottled Water Market, By Type, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bottled Water Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bottled Water Market Dynamics

3.1. Bottled Water Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bottled Water Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bottled Water Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bottled Water Market By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bottled Water Market Estimates & Forecasts By Type 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Bottled Water Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Purified

5.4.2. Mineral

5.4.3. Spring

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Bottled Water Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. Bottled Water Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America Bottled Water Market

6.2.1. U.S. Bottled Water Market

6.2.1.1. Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada Bottled Water Market

6.3. Europe Bottled Water Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. Bottled Water Market

6.3.2. Germany Bottled Water Market

6.3.3. France Bottled Water Market

6.3.4. Spain Bottled Water Market

6.3.5. Italy Bottled Water Market

6.3.6. Rest Of Europe Bottled Water Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Bottled Water Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China Bottled Water Market

6.4.2. India Bottled Water Market

6.4.3. Japan Bottled Water Market

6.4.4. Australia Bottled Water Market

6.4.5. South Korea Bottled Water Market

6.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market

6.5. Latin America Bottled Water Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil Bottled Water Market

6.5.2. Mexico Bottled Water Market

6.6. Rest Of The World Bottled Water Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. Nestlé Sa

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Pepsico

7.2.3. Primo Water Corporation

7.2.4. The Coca-Cola Company

7.2.5. Danone

7.2.6. Voss Water

7.2.7. Fiji Water Company Llc.

7.2.8. Gerolsteiner Brunnen Gmbh & Co. Kg

7.2.9. Nongfu Spring

7.2.10. Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke Gmbh & Co Kg

Chapter 8. Research Process

8.1. Research Process

8.1.1. Data Mining

8.1.2. Analysis

8.1.3. Market Estimation

8.1.4. Validation

8.1.5. Publishing

8.2. Research Attributes

8.3. Research Assumption

