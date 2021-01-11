Global Botox and Dermal Filler Market: Applications and Regional Insights During the Forecasted Period 2020-2030

The report “ Global Botox and Dermal Filler Market, By Product (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Material (Botulinum Toxin, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA, and Fat), By Applications (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, and Scar Treatment), By End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global botox and dermal filler market is projected to grow from US$ 6.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 12.7 billion by 2029. Increase in the disposable income in middle class population is the major factor driving the growth of the global botox and dermal filler market. In addition, the number of female workforce is also increasing in different sector which is also boosting the target market growth. With the rise in pharmaceutical research and development fundings, new technologies are being developed for plastic surgeries which is propelling the growth of the global market. However, stringiest regulation by FDA and government for such kind of surgeries is restraining the growth of the global botox and dermal filler market.

Key Highlights:

On June 2019, AbbVie acquired Allergan plc which manufactures botox for $63 billion.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global botox and dermal filler market accounted for US$ 6.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market report can be bifurcated on the basis of product, material, application, end-user, and region.

By product, the global botox and dermal filler market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Biodegrable segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market as it has less side-effects and it is eco-friendly which is preffered by the people across the globe.

By material, the global botox and dermal filler market is segmented into botulinum toxin, calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, collagen, poly-L-lactic acid, PMMA, and fat. HA dermal fillers is expected to have largest market in terms of revenue due to plastic surgeons preference for it for filling wrinkles.

By application, the global botox and dermal filler market is categorized into facial line correction treatment, lip enhancement, and scar treatment

By end-user, the global botox and dermal filler market is categorized into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers

By region, the growth of global botox and dermal filler market in North America is attributed to rise in minimal invasive procedures in US. In addition, increase in personal expenditure in this region is also propelling the growth of the global market

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Botox and Dermal Filler Market, By Product (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable), By Material (Botulinum Toxin, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Poly-L-lactic Acid, PMMA, and Fat), By Applications (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Lip Enhancement, and Scar Treatment), By End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global botox and dermal filler market includes, Allergan plc, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA, Nestle Skin Health, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, AbbeVie Inc.., Prollenium Medical Technologies, Advanced Aesthetic Technologies, Inc., and TEOXANE Laboratories.