Global boiler water treatment chemical market || keyplayers GE Water and Process Technologies, Thermax Limited, and Avista Technologies Inc.

The key factors of the market are increasing capacity additions and installations in the Asia-Pacific power industry. Heat exchanger equipment costs and reduction in pretreatment is also projected to drive the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals

Analyst View:

With growing use of boilers in various end-user industries, the global boiler water treatment chemicals market size is projected to grow expressively in the coming years. Further, need for fresh water by Asia Pacific and Middle East countries is other prime factors responsible for driving global boiler water treatment chemicals market. Additionally, strategies declared by industry share providers to decrease investment on raw water treatment equipment maintenance and installation will complement business growth. Enhanced boiler efficiency coupled with expanded life of boiler components are various indirect economic benefits offered by the products, which in turn boost the global boiler water treatment chemicals market share.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemical Market”, By Type (Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Coagulants & Flocculants, pH Boosters, Oxygen Scavengers, and Others), By Chemistry (Basic Chemicals and Blended/Specialty Chemicals), By End-user (Power Generation, Steel and Metal Industry, Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textile and Dye Industry, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global boiler water treatment chemical market accounted for US$ 2.8 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be 6.05 billion by 2026 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.1%. The market report has been segmented on type, chemistry, end-user, and region.

By type, the oxygen scavenger segment accounted a major chunk of global boiler water treatment chemicals market owing to superior resistance against corrosion and prominent use in removing residual oxygen from feed water. The oxygen scavenger segment is monitored by scaling inhibitors segment owing to its extensive application for avoiding scaling and decreasing damages related to scaling.

By end-user, the target market is classified into basic chemicals and blended/specialty chemicals.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted the largest share of global boiler water treatment chemicals market in 2018, owing to steady growth in building & construction industry, huge investments on power generation, and rapid industrialization in countries including India, China, Japan, South Korea, etc.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global boiler water treatment chemical market includes AkzoNobel, Veolia International, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Kemira Oyj, Ecolab Inc., GE Water and Process Technologies, Thermax Limited, and Avista Technologies Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

