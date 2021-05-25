Global Boiler Insurance Market Heightened Revenue Growth at CAGR +14% by end of 2027| AXA, AVIVA, British Gas, Domestic & General Group Limited, Future Generali, Homeserve, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited

Boiler insurance refers to a type of insurance designed to cover the damages and losses caused by explosions inside or outside the boiler. A boiler is a steel pressure vessel in which fluids are heated at extremely high temperatures to generate steam or vapor. The vapors exit the boiler for use in various processes or heating applications, including water heating, central heating, boiler-based power generation, cooking and sanitation. The insurance provides coverage for the physical damages and financial loss incurred by repairing or replacing the damaged equipment after the breakdown. The insurance also covers the cost of replacing perishable goods, which are spoiled due to the failed equipment.

The global boiler insurance market exhibited strong growth during 2021-2027. The market to grow at a CAGR of +14% during 2021-2027.

Boiler Insurance Market Trends

Rapid digitization in the insurance sector, along with increasing requirement for reducing the maintenance and repairing costs associated with boilers and other equipment, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises are expanding their businesses and relying more on third-party liability coverage solutions to mitigate their risks and losses, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Insurance providers are introducing novel strategies and policies to increase revenue and enhance the overall customer experience. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with voice-enabled troubleshooting services, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These novel solutions enable the consumers to use advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based services to connect directly with the organization and seek redressal in real-time. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the advent of insurance policies with cost-effective premium rates, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global boiler insurance market include AXA, AVIVA, British Gas, Domestic & General Group Limited, Future Generali, Homeserve, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited, The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company, Warranty People and Yourrepair.

Market Segmentation

By Boiler Type

Fire-Tube

Water-Tube

By Boiler Fuel

Natural Gas

Coal

Oil

Others

By Coverage Type

Boiler Cover

Boiler and Central Heating Cover

Boiler, Central Heating, Plumbing and Wiring Cover

By End User

Chemicals

Refineries

Metal and Mining

Food and Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Boiler Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Global Boiler Insurance Market Manufacturing Process

and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis Art Supplies

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: 2021-2027 Boiler Insurance Market Development Trend

Analysis

Chapter 11: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

