Global Body Area Network Market By Industry Size, Fundamental Growth, Market Potential, End-User

Global body area network market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.2% forecast To 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid technological developments in the communication and medical devices technologies.

Market Drivers:

Growing usage of the smart devices in tracking physical fitness is driving the market growth

Supportive hospital and government initiatives for promoting digital healthcare is also expected to boost the growth of this market

Easy availability of the lower cost fitness tracking gadgets will fuel the market in the forecast period

Rising inclination towards the usage of e-health and wearables solutions is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Social refrain owing to the threat of the invasion of privacy is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing energy and security conservation problems in the wireless BAN will hinder the growth of the market

Rising problems of safety and transmission overhead can restrain the market demand in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape and Body Area Network Market Share Analysis

Body Area Network market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Body Area Network market.

Key Market Segmentation

By Component (Displays, Application Processors and Memory Modules and Pulse Generators, Electromechanicals, Communication and Interface Components, Power Management Units, Sensors, Others), Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Others), Device Type (Wearable Devices, Implantable Devices), End-Use (Healthcare, Sports, Security, Military, Others), Geography

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Body Area Network Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in global body area network market are Abbott, Bluetooth SIG, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, FUJITSU, GENERAL ELECTRIC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Time Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Apple Inc., Fitbit, Inc., SAMSUNG, Garmin Ltd., Huami Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Withings, SUUNTO, HK SMARTMV LIMITED, Medtronic among others.

Global Body Area Network Market Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents, all the information, statistics and data included in this Body Area Network report is gathered from the truthful sources such as websites, newspapers, journals, white papers, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. To succeed in this competitive market place, market research report plays a very important role by offering important and consequential market insights for your business.

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Fitbit Inc, launched four new products such as Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR and Fitbit Ace 2. These products are designed for making fitness and health accessible to huge customers across the globe. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio in the market

In October 2018, CITIZEN Watch Co, Ltd. and Fossil Group announced a strategic technology licensing partnership for launching a line of the hybrid smartwatches. This partnership would help the company to accelerate and broaden the adoption and awareness of the hybrid smartwatches. This strategy would also help the company to offer a wide product portfolio to their customers

