Global Boat Building Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global boat building market reached a value of nearly $34,757.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $34,757.8 million in 2020 to $48,358.0 million in 2025 at a rate of 6.8%. The boat building market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 and reach $62,678.1 million in 2030.

The boat building market consists of sales of new boats and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate boatyards. Boatyards are fixed facilities with drydocks and fabrication equipment capable of building boats, including dinghies, hovercrafts, motorboats, rowboats, yachts, sailboats, and inflatable rubber boats.

The boat building market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the boat building market are Brunswick Boat Group, General Dynamics, Groupe Beneteau, Azimut-Benetti Group, Ferretti S.P.A.

The boat building market is segmented by type, by propulsion, by application, and by geography.?

By Type-

The boat building market is segmented by type into

a) Recreational Boats

b) Commercial Boats

b) Military Boats

By Propulsion-

The boat building market is segmented by propulsion into

a) Motor Boats

b) Sail Boats

By Application –

The boat building market is segmented by application into

a) Private Use

b) Commercial Use

c) Military Use

The boat building market report describes and explains the global boat building market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The boat building market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global boat building market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global boat building market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

