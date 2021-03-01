Global Blow Molding Machine Market Worth $6.6 Billion by 2026 | by Application, Raw Material

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Blow Molding Machine Market by Application and Raw Material: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global blow molding machine market size was valued at $4.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, by application, the packaging segment accrued the largest share in the market. In addition, packaging is the substantial part of the ever-growing plastic industry. The plastic packaging materials utilized are polymers, and also their combinations. The utilization of variety of plastic materials is decided as per the shelf life of the product which is to be packed.

Blow molding machines perform manufacturing process in which hollow plastic parts are joined together for forming bottles and other commodities. The process includes melting of plastic, then compressed air is allowed to pass through the tube-like piece with a hole in one end. The air pressure is utilized by pushing into the melted plastic to match the mold. The main applications of blow molding machine include manufacturing of water bottles, soft drink bottles, wide mouth jars, plastic cans, and other containers. The different types of blow molding machines include injection, extrusion, and injection stretch.

Low labor cost, bulk production, and high demand for molded plastic products drive the market growth. Blow molding is the most flexible process as compared to other molding methods. Therefore, it is widely utilized in industries such as automotive, medical, packaging, food & beverage, and others.

One of the major factors that drive the overall growth of the market includes escalating demand for blow molding machines in the food & beverages industry to manufacture various packaging and processing components, which include food & beverage containers, processing equipment components, conveyor system components, and others. However, high initial tooling and machinery cost and high threat of substitutes are expected to hamper the blow molding machine market growth.

Global Blow Molding Machine Market Segments:

By Application

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Raw Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Chia Ming Machinery Co., Ltd.

Elegance Industries

GOLFANG Mfg. & Development Co., Ltd.

Jagmohan Pla-Mach Pvt. Ltd.

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jomar Corporation

Kautex Maschinenbau GmbH

Meccanoplastica S.R.L

Parker Plastic Machinery Co., Ltd.

Polymechplast Machines Ltd.

