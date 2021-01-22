Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market is expected to worth US$ 501.9 Mn 2027 and is growing at CAGR of 6.2%

Biopharmaceutical companies are gaining traction with increasing commercialization of biosimilars. The risk of contamination in biologics manufacturing is high, increasing the adoption of BFS technology. Biologics manufacturing companies including AstraZeneca and VxP Biologics, Inc., have installed BFS machines for aseptic manufacturing. This is anticipated to boost global BFS technology market over the forecast period.

Members of Biotechnology Innovation Organization are working with governments to develop vaccines for COVID-19 pandemic which further increase the demand for blow fill seal (BFS) technology for rapid and safe development of vaccines.

Detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of BFS technology market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Blow Fill Seal (BFS) Technology Market:

By Material

Low density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Multilayer

By Type of Filled Container

Bottle

Ampoules

Unit-dose Ampoules

Multi-dose Ampoules

Others (Injectables, Parenterals, etc.)

By Type of Size

5 – 5mL

5 – 10mL

Above 10mL

By Application

Ophthalmic

Respiratory

Biologics

Medical devices

Vaccine

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

