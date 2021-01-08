Global Blood transfusion diagnostics Market 2020, Future Prospects and Potential of Industry with Regional trend by forecast to 2028

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market size was valued at USD xx billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx% from 2020 to 2028. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for donor screening are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as severe anemia, cancer, hemophilia, kidney disease, liver disease, severe infection, sickle cell disease, and thrombocytopenia has led to high demand for blood transfusion diagnostics. This is expected to be a high impact rendering driver, thus fostering market growth.

Key Players:

Grifols S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Application Outlook:

Blood Grouping

Disease Screening

Serological Disease Screening

Molecular Disease Screening

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

