Global Blood Screening Market SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast 2027| |Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Blood screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the donation of blood to a serious patient will help in driving the growth of the blood screening market.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc. , BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc., among others.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market points: Global Blood Screening Market

The Global Blood Screening Market is driven by different components, such as capacity to distinguish the presence and kind of particular components in little amounts and its exceptional yield on-venture (ROI) for sellers are expected to relied upon this present portion’s development in the forecasting period. Due to rise in more blood donors and donation the market has fulled up. According to WHO, in thirty countries of the European region blood donation rate has been increased from 3.4% in 2008 to 3.6% in 2010.

Technological advancement in this particular market is increasing the efficiency and quality of the tests. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016 approved the ProcleixZika virus assay for Hologic, Inc. and Grifols to screen the donated blood along with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in 2013. As compared with the previous DNA analysis methods, the updated technology is cheaper.

Various steps have been taken by many government organizations so as to increase the awareness regarding donation and screening before transfusion to propel the market in the forecasting period. WHO has established a goal in order to provide safe blood access in the world by 2020 to motivate the volunteers.

Segmentation: Global Blood Screening Market

By Products & Services

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Global blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

Drivers: Global Blood Screening Market

RISE IN THE DEMAND OF BLOOD DONATIONS AND BLOOD DONORS:

Blood transfusion is an essential component of the health care field. It helps in saving millions of lives every year in both cases of routine and emergency conditions. Below mentioned are some of the statistics for blood donation and blood donors:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that 112.5 million blood donations were collected from worldwide in which approximately half of the blood was collected from developed countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that in 1000 people, the blood donation rate was 32.1 from high-income countries, 14.9 in upper-middle-income countries, 7.8 in lower-middle-income countries and 4.6 in low-income countries.

According to Australia Red cross blood service, 606,000 donors are there in Australia which are in 1,000 locations such as collection centres for blood donation available.

RISING PREVALENCE IN NUMBER OF DISEASES:

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as Tuberculosis, HIV infection, Intestinal nematodes, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and many others have increased considerably over a period of time. As numbers of diseases are increasing there is requirement for blood screening and diagnosis for further treatment of diseases.

According to WHO, alpha and beta thalassaemias are found to be the most common inherited single-gene disorders around the world. This disorder is with the highest prevalence with malaria at the places where it is endemic.As per the study conducted in Iran, it was estimated that approximately 8,000 pregnancies with risk takes place every year.

In 2016, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the end of 2015, it was estimated 1.1 million persons with age 13 or older were suffering from HIV infection in the U.S. with an estimation of 162,500 (15.0%) persons whose infections had not been diagnosed.

In February 2018, according to verywell health, in South Africa 5,600,000 of people were estimated with HIV in 2009. In the total population of 53 million, the HIV prevalence for South Africa is found to be 10.6%.

Opportunity: Global Blood Screening Market

INCREASING MICROBIOLOGY SCREENING & MULTIPLEXING

The screening of blood involves the process that ensures whether the blood collected from people are safe or not. Based on the results of the screening, collected blood units are released for clinical research purpose or discarded if it has some contamination of bacteria or viruses or any other. For performing such screening there are different assays that help in determining the proper result.

Further with advancement, many of the other techniques are introduced with high benefits helping the market to grow in the upcoming days. The techniques are microbial screening and multiplexing technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) provides microbial isolation and screening which include blood culture systems, clinical microbial identification, and microbiology specimen collection

In August 2015, Eurofins (France) launched accredited NGS tests useful for the identification of non-targeted microorganism. It helps in 16S rDNA screening for identifying the presence of microorganism communities in sample.

In July 2017, July 18, 2017–BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (U.S.) introduced new technologies which can automatically report and release negative urine cultures. This technology is transformed in the form of microbiology urine testing.

