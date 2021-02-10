Global Blood Screening Market  Recent Trends & Demand And Forecast 2027 ||Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioMérieux SA, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

An international Blood Screening market research report works as the best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the healthcare industry. This report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. The market report has been specially designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements with which businesses can get assistance in increasing their return on investment (ROI). The report includes top to bottom analysis and evaluation of various market related factors that plays a key role for better decision making. The winning Blood Screening report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views.

Blood screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow with a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the donation of blood to a serious patient will help in driving the growth of the blood screening market.

(Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software & Services),

Technology

(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Rapid Tests, Next-Generation Sequencing, Nucleic Acid Test, Western Blot Assay, Others),

Disease Type

(Oncology, Diabetes Mellitus, Cold & Flu, Cholesterol, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, HIV/AIDS, Others),

End User

(Diagnostic Centers, Blood Bank, Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Global blood screening market is categorized based on basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

Drivers: Global Blood Screening Market

RISE IN THE DEMAND OF BLOOD DONATIONS AND BLOOD DONORS:

Blood transfusion is an essential component of the health care field. It helps in saving millions of lives every year in both cases of routine and emergency conditions. Below mentioned are some of the statistics for blood donation and blood donors:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that 112.5 million blood donations were collected from worldwide in which approximately half of the blood was collected from developed countries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, it was reported that in 1000 people, the blood donation rate was 32.1 from high-income countries, 14.9 in upper-middle-income countries, 7.8 in lower-middle-income countries and 4.6 in low-income countries.

According to Australia Red cross blood service, 606,000 donors are there in Australia which are in 1,000 locations such as collection centres for blood donation available.

RISING PREVALENCE IN NUMBER OF DISEASES:

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as Tuberculosis, HIV infection, Intestinal nematodes, diabetes mellitus, respiratory diseases, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and many others have increased considerably over a period of time. As numbers of diseases are increasing there is requirement for blood screening and diagnosis for further treatment of diseases.

According to WHO, alpha and beta thalassaemias are found to be the most common inherited single-gene disorders around the world. This disorder is with the highest prevalence with malaria at the places where it is endemic.As per the study conducted in Iran, it was estimated that approximately 8,000 pregnancies with risk takes place every year.

In 2016, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the end of 2015, it was estimated 1.1 million persons with age 13 or older were suffering from HIV infection in the U.S. with an estimation of 162,500 (15.0%) persons whose infections had not been diagnosed.

In February 2018, according to verywell health, in South Africa 5,600,000 of people were estimated with HIV in 2009. In the total population of 53 million, the HIV prevalence for South Africa is found to be 10.6%.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the Blood Screening market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

