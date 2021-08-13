Global Blood Group Typing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global blood group typing market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2020 to $2.34 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.37%. The growth is mainly due to the rise in blood transfusions, cross-match testing and prenatal testing, and technology advancements in blood testing reagents and instruments. The blood group typing market is expected to reach $3.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.28%.

The blood group typing market consists of sale of blood group typing products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide blood group type details that are derived from certain tests. Blood group typing is a method that tells the type of blood a person has and it is done so that a person can safely donate blood or receive a blood transfusion.

The blood group typing market market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the blood group typing market are Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Immucor Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quotient, BAG Health Care GmbH, AXO Science, Agena Bioscience, Merck KGaA, Beckman Coulter Inc, Sucuri Inc, Rapid Labs, AXO Science, Day Medical SA, and Novacyt Group.

The global blood group typing market is segmented –

1) By Test Type: Antibody Screening, Cross-Matching Tests, ABO Tests, Antigen Typing, HLA Typing

2) By Product: Instruments, Reagents And Kits

3) By Techniques: Serology Tests, Molecular Tests

4) By End User: Hospital Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories And Blood Banks

The blood group typing market report describes and explains the global blood group typing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The blood group typing market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global blood group typing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global blood group typing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

