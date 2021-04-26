Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Diabetes mellitus is an inadequate insulin category of chronic endocrine disorders.

Prolonged hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), including cardiovascular disease,

kidney failure, diabetic retinopathy or nephropathic disease, and ulcers, can lead to

serious complications To measure blood glucose levels in the body, blood glucose

monitoring devices are used. Because of the rising prevalence of diabetes, the global

blood glucose monitoring system market is increasing significantly. The demand for

continued blood glucose monitoring products is projected to rise at a faster pace in

the next few years as the minimally invasive procedure is increasingly adopted.

Two types of blood glucose monitoring systems, self-blood glucose monitoring

systems, and continuous blood glucose monitoring systems. The blood glucose

system continually monitored the market is projected to expand at a higher growth rate

as the minimally invasive technique is increasingly being used.

The demand for blood glucose monitoring systems is divided into fingertip tests and

site tests based on the test site. The most popular method used to measure blood

glucose levels is fingertip testing. The fingertip testing segment is larger, and due to their

high reliability and precision of fingertip testing, it is also expected to rise at a faster

pace.

The global market for blood glucose monitoring systems is also categorized into type

I, type II, and gestational diabetes applications. The diabetes of Type I accounts for

around 5 to 10% of cases and the diabetes of Type II for around 90% of those with

diabetes. Most Type II patients have asymptomatic diabetes. Due to an increased

occurrence of type II diabetes, and increased creative product launches using less

invasive technologies, the Type II diabetes segment is expected to have the biggest

share on market. For example, approximately 352 million people were at risk of

developing type 2 diabetes in 2017 according to the International Diabetes

Federation (IDF).

Hospitals and clinics and home care are the end-users of the blood glucose

monitoring system industry. The home care sector is the biggest part, with growing

diabetic population anticipated to rise rapidly, increasingly creative product launches

to improve patient satisfaction and understanding of daily glucose monitoring.

The rising prevalence of diabetes, the rapid growth in the aging population and the

growing number of product launches are the main drivers of blood glucose

surveillance on the market. For example, the number of people living with diabetes

has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014, according to the

World Health Organization. The world market is also powered by pipeline goods and

ongoing research and the growing use of a continuous sugar monitoring system. The

technical development in the monitoring of glucose makes the system smaller and

simpler.

Geographically North America has a supportive reimbursement strategy and is

growing the awareness-building agenda and increasing FDA approvals as the largest

blood glucose monitoring system market. Increased diabetes prevalence has driven

the development of the North American blood glucose monitoring system. For

example, in 2015, about 23.1 million people in America had diabetes, according to

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Asia-Pacific, demand for blood glucose monitoring products has risen most

rapidly. Increased diabetes prevalence, increased diabetes awareness, increased

health expenditures and the widespread population base have positive impacts on

the region’s market growth in blood glucose monitoring systems.

To improve their role in the industry, the key players in Blood Glucose Device

monitoring invest in the production of creative and advanced products. The

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) software FreeStyle Librepro was approved by

the FDA in September 2016, a competent diabetes management device for the

diabetes patient. Roche also released in August 2016 the Accu-Chek Guide, a blood

glucose monitoring device of the next decade. The main players supplying blood

glucose monitoring pro are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, F. Hoffmann-

La Roche, Ypsomed, Lifescan, Medtronic, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Nipro

and Sanofi.

Latest News Update

After thousands of diabetics had lost their lives, the corporation behind a blood

sugar monitor had been forced to apologize. Pharmacies have turned away patients

as deliveries of the Abbott Freestyle Libre Sensor medical firm are delayed by two to

three weeks.

Abbott said that he works hard to complete all the instructions but did not offer any

other clarification. In the UK, about 30,000 people use the unit, Diabetes.co.uk reports.

The number of people with type one diabetes is roughly 1 in 10.

In 2019, global Freestyle Libre sales increased exponentially. Worldwide, Abbott’s

revenues for the third quarter in 2019 have risen by $496 million (£380 million) and

an increase by 63.1 percent over 2018. There are more than 2 million users.

