Global Blood Collection Market 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasting By WhipsmartMI

Blood Collection Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

In the present era, every small and big organizations are leaned over creating the awareness about the charitable donations for the welfare of the needy person. Amongst all the charitable donations one of the common and most found donation is the blood donations. These blood collection programmes are seen to be done at a large scale in every region of the country. Basically, blood collection is a process in which the blood is being compiled as whole blood by the donation process and further they are being divided into different groups wise by a process called as apheresis. The proportion of the donation varies from person to person, but it is necessary to understand that the donation of blood should not be more than 1% of the total body weight. The compositions of the donation can be done with the help of some automated equipment, were it collects and stores proper amount of blood or else it can be done manually. Blood collection products are used in the treatment of patients suffering from chronic diseases, especially during chemotherapy, complex surgeries, dialysis, and organ or tissue transplantation procedures. These products are also used during the diagnosis of various infectious and non-infectious diseases. Looking towards the rise in number of accidents and different types of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for the blood collection market.

The Blood Collection market report has been categorized as below

By Product

Blood Collection tubes

Plasma/whole-blood tubes

EDTA Tubes

Heparin Tubes

Coagulation Tubes

Glucose Tubes

ESR Tubes

Serum Tubes

System Type

Vacuum Tubes

Non-vacuum Tubes

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Systems/Monitors

Lancets

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

By Method

Manual Blood Collection

Automated Blood Collection

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Other End Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

