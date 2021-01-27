Global Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market To Witness High Growth in Near Future | |SORIN GROUP, Thermal Angel, Becton, Emit Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Barkey GmbH, CareFusion

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 405.20 million by 2027 from USD 239.30 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hypothermia has been directly impacting the growth of blood and fluid warming medical devices market.

The major players covered in the blood and fluid warming medical devices market report are 3M, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, SORIN GROUP, Thermal Angel, Becton, Emit Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Barkey GmbH, CareFusion, Paragon Medical, GE Healthcare, enthermics, Smiths Medical, Meridian Medical Systems, The 37Company, EMIT Corporation among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into surface warming system, intravenous warming system and patient warming accessories.

On the basis of type, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into blanket and accessories and systems.

Based on application, the blood and fluid warming medical devices market is segmented into acute care, preoperative care, new born care, homecare and others.

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market has also been segmented based on the end use into hospitals, clinics, E-commerce and others.

Blood and Fluid Warming Medical Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Blood and fluid warming medical devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, application and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood and fluid warming medical devices market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the blood and fluid warming medical devices in terms of value due to the high demand from the U.S.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

