Global Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow by US$ 32.58 billion by 2026.

The Global Blockchain Technology Market is expected to grow by US$ 32.58 billion during 2020-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 68% during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global blockchain technology market, while Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the types, applications, solution, and regions. The global market data on blockchain technology can be segmented by types: consortium or hybrid blockchain, private or permission blockchain, and public blockchain. The public blockchain segment held the largest market share in 2019. However, the private or permission blockchain segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blockchain technology market is further segmented by applications: automotive and transportation, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), financial, government, healthcare, media, other industries, retail, and telecommunication and it. The financial segment accounted for the largest market share of 18.7% in 2019. Based on solution, the blockchain technology market is segmented into: application solution, infrastructure solution, middleware solution, and service solution.

The study provides historical market data (2016-2019) and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. The market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (million USD) considering 2019 as base year and market forecast will be given from 2020 to 2026.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments, and future growth. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, and South America the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Table Of Content:

1. About

2. Definition

· Study Period

· Geographical Scope

· Market Segmentation

3. Blockchain Technology Market Overview

· Global Blockchain Technology Market, Value (Million USD) Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

4. Market by Types

· Consortium Or Hybrid Blockchain Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Private Or Permission Blockchain Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Public Blockchain Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

5. Market by Applications

· Automotive And Transportation Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Financial Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Government Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Healthcare Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Media Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Other Industries Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Retail Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Telecommunication And It Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

6. Market by Solution

· Application Solution Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Infrastructure Solution Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Middleware Solution Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

· Service Solution Segment: Estimates & Forecast, 2016-2026

7. Market by Regions

· Asia Pacific Blockchain Technology Market

· Europe Blockchain Technology Market

· Middle East and Africa (MEA) Blockchain Technology Market

· North America Blockchain Technology Market

· South America Blockchain Technology Market

8. Methodology

