Global Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market Will Reach At A Highest CAGR Of 21.70% By 2028||Medicalchain SA.; Proof.Works; Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd; BurstIQ; Doc.ai , Inc.; Intellectsoft US; Medtronic & Others

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to growing at a CAGR of 21.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of blockchain technology in the healthcare which will further create new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare report provides the solid foundation required to accomplish the variety of business challenges that come along.

The major players covered in the blockchain technology in the healthcare market report are IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; PokitDok, Inc.; Gem; Global Hospital & Healthcare Management.; Chronicled; iSolve, LLC; Patientory.; Factom.; Medicalchain SA.; Proof.Works; Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd; BurstIQ; Doc.ai , Inc.; Intellectsoft US; Medtronic; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.; Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI); Nebula Genomics; among other domestic and global players.

Global Blockchain Technology in the Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application, type, deployment sector, and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, the blockchain technology in the healthcare market is segmented into data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain integrity, clinical trials, and cyber security and internet of medical things.

On the basis of type, the blockchain technology in the healthcare market is segmented into permissioned blockchains, and permission less blockchains.

Based on deployment sector, the blockchain technology in the healthcare market is segmented into public, and private.

Blockchain technology in the healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end-use into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare payers, healthcare providers, and others. Others have been further segmented into medical technology companies, and service providers.

North America dominates the blockchain technology in the healthcare market due to the rising incidence of fraudulent activities along with increasing need to reduce healthcare cost in the region, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the development of healthcare infrastructure along with rising adoption of EHR systems in the region.

