Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Gaining Momentum—Projected to Reach USD 4,720.96 Million by 2027

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global blockchain technology in the healthcare market was worth USD 129.22 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 4,720.96 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 68.13% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The market is driven by factors, such as elimination of intermediaries, cost savings, government partnerships, transparency, removal of unscrupulous attacks, security from cyberattacks, and establishment of consortiums/ working groups, among others.

Elimination of Intermediaries and Cost Savings are expected to drive the global blockchain technology in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Blockchain technology is one of the most cutting-edge technologies available today. No discussion on blockchain technology can be complete without considering Bitcoin–the best-known cryptocurrency and the catalyst for the development of blockchain technology. Bitcoin is built on the blockchain principle, which implies that while data is immutable, it can be freely recorded and transacted. Bitcoin eliminates intermediaries or third-party participants and presents a secure, transparent, decentralized alternative to fiat currencies worldwide. Blockchain also enables bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency to eliminate certain processing or transaction fees. Additionally, it reduces the dependency on banks and governments to guarantee the value of the cryptocurrency.

Growth Drivers

Secure Payment Platform and Elimination of Intermediaries & Third Parties

Bitcoin is widely popular as it decentralizes the system, provides a secure payment platform, and secures transaction data. In a decentralized framework, the consumer does not need approval from the bank or the government. The data is maintained by network members, who have democratic authority to approve any transaction. The user can also remove third parties and intermediaries using blockchain technology, which decreases transaction costs and speeds up the process. Blockchain technology also allows cross-border transactions, automation with smart contracts, high transparency, and security, along with many other advantages. Change Healthcare in the U.S. processes up to 50 million transactions daily with the help of a blockchain. Other healthcare companies are also following suit by integrating blockchain technology to provide a secure payment platform to their customers. This is expected to affect the market positively, and drive the growth of global blockchain technology in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Management of Patient Data and Vaccine Management

One of the biggest challenges healthcare and pharmaceutical companies are facing right now is the management of patient data, along with vaccine & medicine management. Pfizer and Biogen started the integration of blockchain technology for the clinical trial supply chain in 2018. In March 2021, Moderna announced a collaboration with IBM for the management of COVID-19 vaccines via blockchain technology. Another healthcare company, Change Healthcare uses blockchain technology for secure payments, management of patient data, and many other applications.

Currently, the companies are adopting blockchain technology to track the life cycle of the COVID-19 vaccine while also managing data of COVID positive patients and vaccinated patients. With the end of the pandemic nowhere in sight and integration of blockchain technology on a rapid rise, it is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of global blockchain technology in healthcare market during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape

The global blockchain technology in healthcare market is consolidated in nature. Some of the key players operating in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Change Healthcare, Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Patientory, iSolve, Factom, and other prominent players. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key market players. The major players are also pursuing continuous technological advancement as a strategy. At the same time, companies are trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Companies operating in the global blockchain technology in healthcare market compete with each other by coming up with new and innovative products, services, and solutions on a regular basis. By implementing blockchain technology, new entrants in the market are creating creative ways to mitigate risks and concerns in different segments of the healthcare industry. VXPass is one of the latest companies to emerge in the healthcare market. The U.S-based company uses bitcoin for optimizing the vaccine verification segment of the healthcare sector. Launch of new products, technology innovation, and optimization of the services are some other competing parameters in the global blockchain technology in healthcare market.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, AUAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Key Players Key players operating in the market include IBM, Microsoft, Guardtime, Change Healthcare, Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, Patientory, iSolve, Factom, and other prominent players

By Type (Value, USD Million: 2017-2027)

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

By Application (Value, USD Million: 2017-2027)

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trials & e-Consenting

Others

By End-Use (Value, USD Million: 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Company

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

