Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Growth 2021, Business Opportunities by leading Key players like Oracle, 10 Xain AG, Wipro Limited, Factom, Advanced Micro Devices & Nvidia Corporation

Blockchain is the core technology which allows storage of data globally. Blockchain is widely used in the various sectors such as quality control & compliance, counterfeit management, real-time workforce tracking & management, asset tracking & management, logistics & supply chain management.

Rise in emphasis on energy efficiency and cost of production is expected to boost the growth of global blockchain in manufacturing market. Furthermore, rise in venture capital investments and initial coin offerings will have the positive impact on global blockchain in manufacturing market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for blockchain as-a-service for enterprises is expected to propel the growth of global blockchain in manufacturing market.

However, uncertain regulatory landscape and absence of common set of standards are the restraining factors which are expected to hamper the growth of global blockchain in manufacturing market.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Oracle, 10 Xain AG, Wipro Limited, Factom, Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia Corporation, Amazon.Com Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation.

Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Taxonomy

By Application

Quality control & Compliance

Counterfeit Management

Real-Time Workforce Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Asset Tracking & Management

Predictive Maintenance

By End User

Electronics & Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

