Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market is expected to grow from $128.87 million in 2020 to $189.48 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $886.18 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 47.1%.

The blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market consists of sales of blockchain services in the agriculture and food supply chain by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide blockchain services to the agriculture and food supply chain. Blockchain technology enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain and thus helps improve food safety. It also provides a secure way of storing and managing data, which facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance.

The blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market are IBM, Microsoft, SAP-SE, Ambrosus, Arc-net, OriginTrail, Rip.io, Provenance, ChainVine, AgriDigital.

The global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market is segmented –

1) By Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium/Hybrid Blockchain

2) By Stakeholder: Growers, Food Manufacturers/Processors, Retailers

3) By Application: Product Traceability, Tracking, And Visibility, Payment And Settlement, Smart Contracts, Governance, Risk And Compliance Management

The blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market report describes and explains the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global blockchain in agriculture and food supply chain market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

