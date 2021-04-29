Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 55% by 2027, owing to increasing demand for decentralized identity management infrastructure: says Absolute Markets Insights

Increasing usage of digital media for the transfer of data pertaining to user identity is observed in recent years. Also, there has been a rising need for decentralized information solutions that make the data defendable against potential cyber-attacks. In 2018, the blockchain identity management market was valued above USD 60 Million and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55% by 2027. Blockchain identity management offerings are available in software and service form. The changing trends from providers towards a service-based model portray a notable market share for the services segment in global blockchain identity management market. Government regulations such as GDPR from the European Union, NDB Scheme from Australia and Cybersecurity Requirements for Financial Services Companies by the State of New York amongst others have emphasized the need of identity management for business and individual users. This would lead the market players to provide optimized identity management based on blockchain technology as per revised regulations.

“In the healthcare sector, the demand for identity management is constantly evolving due to data migration to centralized storage locations. Moreover, rising trend of cyber-attacks on healthcare institutions focused on identity theft are generating a need for enhanced identity management solutions. The application of blockchain in various data applications creates an opportunity for the healthcare sector to adopt blockchain technology for identity management.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global blockchain identity management market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the major players operating in the global blockchain identity management market are Cambridge Blockchain, LLC., Civic Technologies, Inc., EVERNYM INC., IBM Corporation, IdRamp, Keyp GmbH, Netki, NewBanking, Oracle, PeerMountain, SecureKey Technologies Inc., SelfKey Foundation, ShoCard, SingleSource, TheKey BDMI International Foundation Ltd., Trusted Key, UniquID, Inc., uPort amongst others.

By Offerings

Software

Services

By End Users

Individuals

Corporate

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others (Government, Healthcare Etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Rest of Nordic The Benelux Union Belgium the Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



