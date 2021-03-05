Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Current Trends and Technology Enhancements with Top Players IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Blockchain for Healthcare research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Blockchain for Healthcare report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Blockchain for healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8362.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 72.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches have been directly impacting the growth of blockchain for healthcare market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Guardtime

PokitDok, Inc

Gem

Hashed Health

Chronicled

iSolve, LLC

Patientory

Factom

Medicalchain SA

Proof.Works

SimplyVital Health, Inc

Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Blockchain for healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for blockchain for healthcare market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the blockchain for healthcare market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size

Blockchain for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.

Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.

North America dominates the blockchain for healthcare market due to the growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches, strict regulations to improve pharmaceutical supply chain and increasing fraudulent billings will uplift the growth of the market.

Key Pointers Covered in the Blockchain For Healthcare Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Blockchain for Healthcare market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Blockchain for Healthcare Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Blockchain for Healthcare Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Blockchain for Healthcare market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

