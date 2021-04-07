Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Booming Market To Hit $ 8362.01 Million By 2027 With Top Key Players iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. In order to build a through future prospect for the Blockchain for Healthcare Market, the current and historical data has been gathered, classified and analyzed. Major industry experts and analysts examining the Blockchain for Healthcare Market worldwide were interviewed to obtain the data validating through secondary research findings.
Blockchain for healthcare market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8362.01 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 72.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches have been directly impacting the growth of blockchain for healthcare market.
The major players covered in the blockchain for healthcare market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Guardtime, PokitDok, Inc., Gem, Hashed Health, Chronicled, iSolve, LLC, Patientory., Factom., Medicalchain SA., Proof.Works, SimplyVital Health, Inc, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd, Change Healthcare, Doc.ai, Inc, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Key questions answered in the Global Blockchain for healthcare Market report include:
- What will be Blockchain for healthcare market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?
- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Blockchain for healthcare market?
- Who are the key players in the world Blockchain for healthcare industry?
- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Blockchain for healthcare market?
- What are the opportunities & challenges in the Blockchain for healthcare industry?
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Blockchain for healthcare market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for blockchain for healthcare market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the blockchain for healthcare market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Global Blockchain for Healthcare Market Scope and Market Size
Blockchain for healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on application, blockchain for healthcare market is segmented into clinical data exchange and interoperability, claims adjudication and billing management, drug supply chain management, drug discovery and clinical trials, prescription drug abuse and others.
Blockchain for healthcare market has also been segmented based on the end user into pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, healthcare payers and others.
North America dominates the blockchain for healthcare market due to the growing occurrences of healthcare data breaches, strict regulations to improve pharmaceutical supply chain and increasing fraudulent billings will uplift the growth of the market.
