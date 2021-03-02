Global Blockchain assessment Market worth US$ XX Billion 2029 with a CAGR of XX%

The report “ Global Blockchain Assessment Market, By Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Application (Financial Services, Consumer or Industrial Products, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, and Public Sector), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global blockchain assessment market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029 Increase in the venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology is the major factor driving the growth of the global blockchain assessment market. In addition, rise in the adoption of blockchain technology in end-use industries including automotive sector, financial service, and law is boosting the growth of the global blockchain assessment market. However, complex process of usage of blockchain is restraining the growth of the global market.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Microsoft Corporation has joined Hyperledger which focuses on open source implementations of the emerging standards and specifications for blockchain and distributed ledgers which is a Linux Foundation community.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global blockchain assessment market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been divided on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global blockchain assessment market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid.

By application, the global blockchain assessment market is segmented into financial services, consumer or industrial products, technology, media, and telecom, healthcare, transportation, and public sector.

By region, North America blockchain assessment market is anticipated to account for major revenue share as compared to that of other regions. This is due to presence of digital infrastructure along with increased digital currency transaction ratio in the region.

Global Blockchain Assessment Market, By Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Application (Financial Services, Consumer or Industrial Products, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, Transportation, and Public Sector), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global blockchain assessment market includes International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Bitfury USA, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Earthport plc, Digital Asset Holdings, Cegeka NV, BlockCypher, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., GuardTime AS, Chain, Inc., Ltd., and Symbiont.io, Inc.