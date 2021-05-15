Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market is valued at USD 13.23 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.65 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 14.7 % over the forecast period.

Overview

Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) is a pulp product used by the paper industry as a less-expensive alternative for Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft (NBSK). BCTMP was introduced in 1988 by the Millar Western in its Whitecourt Mill, it is emerge as a significant market pulp in the past 10 years. It has become successful in less time as it needed less capital for integration into the production line. Due to higher yields and higher bulk, opacity, and stiffness in the final product, it has established a significant position in the market as earlier it was used for only production lower grade paper applications. Improvements in the BCTMP process has reduced the production cost and broaden the product line, producers marketing efforts created great global demand and awareness amongst user.

This report analyses the global market for Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Read Full Report Here: https://industryresearchplace.com/industry-report/Global-Bleached-Chemi-Thermo-Mechanical-Pulp-BCTMP-Research-Report-2021-Covid-19-Impact-Outlook-Regional-Analysis-Competitive-Landscape-Growth-Prospects–Forecast–2027/MjU0NTU1

Major Players of the Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market

West Fraser Canfor Millar Western Forest Products Ltd. METSA FIBRE Paper Excellence Canada Svenska Cellulosa AB Pan Pac Forest Products Waggeryd Cel Others

Global Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

In a short period of time, markets and consumers’ behaviors have undergone drastic changes due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). From people raiding grocery store aisles to the cancelation of the world’s most significant events and mandates for “non-essential” businesses to temporarily close, this pandemic is having a substantial impact on the economy and society as we knew it.

Production shutdowns

Slowdown in key downstream industries due to lockdown has affected the market growth and pulp demand.

Supply chain disruption

Restrictions on road movement to impact domestic supply chain in short term. Also, with closing down of major ports in China, global disruption in supply chain is expected.

Labour force

Both direct and indirect jobs likely to be affected, movement restrictions of labour will affect the manufacturing units. Uncertain demand outlook and weak prices are expected to lead to weak market sentiments and delay investments in the sector. Supply chain restrictions and expected labour migration would be the major impediments to pace and timelines of recovery. Once lockdowns are lifted, plants will gradually resume normal production and outflow

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Know More about COVID Impact on the Market: https://industryresearchplace.com/enquiry-now/MjU0NTU1

Market Segmentation

Type Hardwood BCTMP Softwood BCTMP

Product Paperboard Coated & uncoated papers Tissue & towel Specialty Others



Read Free (235 Pages) Sample Report Online Here: https://industryresearchplace.com/viewsample/MjU0NTU1

Recent Developments in Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market

Paper Excellence Canada to acquire Catalyst Paper

Paper Excellence Canada (PEC) is entered into an agreement to acquire Catalyst Paper Corporation, including its three facilities located in Crofton, Port Alberni and Powell River, its Surrey distribution centre and headquarters in Richmond, BC.

Canfor to Permanently Close Isle Pierre Mill

Canfor Corporation will be closing its Isle Pierre sawmill, which is located near Prince George, British Columbia. The closure will take effect in the third quarter of 2020 following an orderly wind down of operations.

Canfor completes majority acquisition of sawmiller VIDA Group of Sweden

Canfor Corporation has completed the previously announced purchase of 70 per cent of the VIDA Group of Sweden. The purchase price was 3,990 million Swedish Krona (approximately CAD $580 million).

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Bleached Chemi-ThermoMechanical Pulp (BCTMP) Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

About Industry Research Place

Industry research place offers you the best in class market research reports from top publishers. Our reports include credible source of expert insights and actionable solutions for enterprises to size their growth potentials. We partner with leading market analysis companies, research groups, consulting firms, institutes and individual publishers and consultants to provide you latest market findings.

Contact Us:

Mr. John Tailor

Call Us: + 1 408 8786876 US

Email us at sales@industryresearchplace.com

Follow Us on:

LinkedIn |Twitter

Speak to Analyst Click Here

Related Reports: