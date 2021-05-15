Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026 Leading Players of Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market are Puritan Medical Products, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Copan Diagnostics, Inc etc.

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market is valued at USD 13.23 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.65 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 14.7 % over the forecast period.

This report analyses the global market for Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market

Puritan Medical Products Copan Diagnostics, Inc Becton, Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc Quidel Corporation Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, LLC Pretium Packaging Trinity Biotech Medical Wire & Equipment Co HiMedia Laboratories Hardy Diagnostics DiaSorin Titan Biotech Others

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

COVID-19 disruption has caused the great spike in the demand of specimen collection kit. The great bottleneck to rolling out diagnostic testing for COVID-19 has been a shortage of tools and equipment needed to collect and transport samples. Though ordinary nasopharyngeal swabs are rarely in the spotlight, they became a hot topic this year when some hospitals began reporting back orders from their prime suppliers. Similarly, especially designed commercial transport media was reportedly becoming hard to procure. The marketplace for nasopharyngeal swab and transport media is dominated by Becton Dickinson, Copan Diagnostics, Puritan Medical Products, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Further companies, like Lucence and Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, also make special sample collection media that could possibly be used in the COVID-19 crisis. As the Test are evolving with great pace to get desired outcome at no time and with accuracy. Present are now seven molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19 and they have variable requirements for swabs and transport media. The bullwhip effect then leads to significant uncertainties across supply chains of industries that are global in nature.

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

Type Diagnostics Research

End Users Hospitals & Clinics Home Test Diagnostic Laboratories

Product Bacterial Specimen Collection Viral Specimen Collection



Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Tests –

Countries are setting up labs giving permissions to private labs to conduct the test. Aim is to get more people tested with COVID-19. As the large number of tests will result in great demand for the test kits, will help to drive the Specimen Collection Market.

Government Policies

Government Policies are major driving factor for the Specimen Collection Market, few of some policies are mentioned below. FDA approves sell at home COVID-19 collection kit, will propel the sells volume with whopping number; considering the user friendly aspect of the method. Europe approves Seegene’s saliva-based Covid-19 test kit, people where little tense to earlier sample taking process through nose, probably the easiest way to get tested will boost the Specimen Collection Market

Developed Tests for COVID-19 –

As test for COVID-19 are evolving rapidly and new secondary test are coming from various institutes, to get more accurate and no time result. This will drive peoples to get tested with more accurate method of testing; will surge in the demand for the Specimen Collection Market.

Market Opportunities

New Strain of COVID-19

As New strain will bring out new test methods and large number of peoples will get prone to test, as it has 70% more transmissible than the main strain. Will result in more number of testing’s.

Collaborate to develop point-of-care test for Covid-19-

Collaborative opportunities to develop new test methods will help open up new market dynamics. Partnering for new method tests for COVID-19- Companies are signing agreements for manufacture and market other White Label diagnostic tests will get help them to create great impact on market in less time.

AI Tool

Recent study found that the artificial intelligence (AI) tool had high accuracy in predicting the probability of Covid-19 infection using routine blood tests. These routine checkups will create the opportunity to address large group of peoples by means of technology.

Recent Developments in Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market

Pentagon Awarded $110 Million USD Contract to Puritan Medical Products

In Jan 2021, the Department of Defense (DOD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), has been awarded $110 Million USD production equipment Contract to Puritan Medical Products. Puritan Medical Products increases production capacity by 200 Million foam tip swabs per month by September 2021, to support domestic COVID-19 testing.

Apple awarding $10 million USD to COPAN Diagnostics

In May 2020, Apple has awarding $10 million USD from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics. COPAN Diagnostics used this funding to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for hospitals across the United States. COPAN Diagnostics manufacture more than one million kits per week.

Becton Dickinson acquired Cubex Systems In

Nov 2020. Becton, Dickinson and Company has been acquired the Medical Business assets of CUBEX LLC. Acquisition of CUBEX LLC expands the Becton, Dickinson and Company medication management offerings into the care continuum space and provides deeper integration with electronic health records (EHRs).

EZaccessMD launched Home rapid COVID-19 test

In Dec 2020, EZaccessMD has been provided a rapid antigen test by Becton Dickinson. Home rapid COVID-19 test response time is two hour and test result delivery within 15 minutes.

3D printed swabs now in use worldwide

In Sep 2020, University of South Florida (USF) Health designed, tested 3D printed nasal swabs prototype as an alternative to commercial swabs to test for Covid-19

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Bacterial and Viral Specimen Collection Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

