Global Blast Chillers Market Growing at 5.9% CAGR to Hit US$ 3 billion by 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Blast Chillers Market by Product (Reach-in Blast Chillers, Roll-in Blast Chillers), Application (Supermarket, Hotel & Restaurant, Bakery & confectionery, Catering Services, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027.

The blast chillers market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2020 to USD 3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in the year 2020, owing to the rising consumption of frozen and packaged food items. From the region, China, India, and Japan will show significant growth, due to the growing foodservice and catering industry and growing number of commercial kitchens. North America region is projected to witness significant growth from Canada and the U.S., due to the increasing demand for instant food and advanced technological products. Rapid growth in the restaurant and hospitality industry in the region will show significant increase in the demand for blast chillers.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419144/request-sample

Blast Chillers Market by Product (Reach-in Blast Chillers, Roll-in Blast Chillers), Application (Supermarket, Hotel & Restaurant, Bakery & Confectionery, Catering Services, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Some of the notable players in the market are Master-Bilt Products, Able Products, Victory Refrigeration, Williams Refrigeration, IRINO, Precision Refrigeration, Traulsen Advanced Equipment, American Panel, Adande, Alto-Shaam, Electrolux AB, and Nor-Lake. In February 2019, Alto-Shaam announced its headquarters in Milwaukee, U.S. Alto-Shaam, to increase its manufacturing capacity through this expansion.

The product segment includes reach-in blast chillers and roll-in blast chillers. The reach-in blast chillers are segmented into below 50kg and 50-100 kg. The roll-in blast chillers are further segmented into below 100 kg, 100-200 kg, and above 200 kg. Roll-in blast chillers below 100 kg hold the largest market share, due to the smart features such as intuitive touch screen display and probe temperature detection. The reach-in blast below 50kg chillers is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to integration of smart technologies and increasing adoption from small and commercial kitchens. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into supermarkets, hotel & restaurant, bakery & confectionery, catering services, and others. The hotel & restaurant segment holds the largest market share as it increases the shelf-life of food items, and increasing demand for efficient food preservation technologies.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419144

The factors influencing the market growth are development of tourism and hospitality sector, implementation of strict food safety and regulations, growing demand for environmentally friendly

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/blast-chillers-market-by-product-reach-in-blast-chillers-419144.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com