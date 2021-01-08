Global Biotech Flavors Market 2021 Size, Growth, Industry, Share, Business

Global Biotech Flavors Market Research Report, Forecast to 2020-2028:

Increasing awareness of nutritional benefits from biotech, rising use of biotech flavors in cakes & confectionary, use of biotech in pharmaceutical and cosmetic is a major factor driving the Biotech Flavors Market during the forecast period 2020-2028. Futher more, recent developments in microorganisms and transgenic research have spawned numerous studies in the use of metabolic engineering of biosynthetic pathways to produce high-value secondary metabolites that can enhance the flavors of food products. In addition it is playing an important role in breeding of food crops for enhanced flavor. With a larger section of the employed population, the demand for convenience flavored foods is higher which is likely to boost the economic income of the biotech flavors market in the coming years.

Key Players:

Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Takasago International Corporation, Frutarom Industries, Naturex, Firmenich, Kerry Group

Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Application Outlook

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Others

Type Outlook:

Vanilla

Fruity

Others

Challenges – Biotech Flavors Market

Low-Shelf Life of Biotech Flavors

Some of the factors that is set to impede the growth of Biotech Flavors Market are the low shelf life of biotech flavors and the price of raw materials for bakery products during the forecast period 2020-2025.Moreover, owing to its low shelf life there are chance of the products getting spoiled earlier thereby restraining its market growth.

Key Takeaways

Vanilla accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the various products of cakes used in celebration is driving its market growth during the forecast period 2020-2028.

North America dominated the Biotech Flavors Market in 2019 owing the increasing awareness of nutraceuticals, increasing demand of flavored drinks & beverages in that region.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding nutritional benefits of biotech flavor is a significant factor driving the biotech flavor market during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Table of Content:

Biotech Flavors Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Biotech Flavors market

Continue for TOC………

