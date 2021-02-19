Global Biostimulants Market is expected to grow 9 billion by 2050 at CAGR during forecast period

The human population is increasing quickly and is anticipated to cross 9 billion by 2050. The current trend of agricultural food production is insufficient to support global food demand. It has been estimated that within the coming next 40 years the agricultural food production must be increased by 60%. These factors are expected to drive the biostimulants market to coupled with an increase in food production. The extensive uses of agrochemicals for fulfilling the global food requirement have degraded 25% of the productive agricultural land that results in arid and non-fertile soils. Increasing focus on enhancing productivity, along with rapid soil degradation, is expected to propel the biostimulants market over the forecast period.

Biostimulants are appearing as an essential component in a sustainable agricultural method. Furthermore, rapid globalization trends and modern industrialization have diminished the arable lands for agricultural purposes and call for intensifying agricultural production through sustainable routes.

Growth Drivers

Increasing need for sustainable agriculture

With rapidly changing climatic scenario, modern agriculture faces several challenges, including drought, soil salinity, depletion of mineral nutrients, temperature stress, and evolutionary pressure of pest and pathogens have affected the global productivity at the economic level. To enhance the agricultural production in a sustainable manner through the use of efficient agroecosystem, biostimulants can play a major role to for increase the productivity as well quality of agriculture products.

Global Biostimulants Market: Active Ingredient

Based on Active Ingredient, the global Biostimulants market segmented into Acid Based, Seaweed Extracts, Microbial and Others. Acid-based biostimulants made the largest active ingredient segment in previous years. Products based on humic, fulvic, and amino acids are included in the acid-based segment. Amino acids are among major originators of phytohormones and help in activating the metabolic systems of plants and seed germination. They stimulate fruit setting, pollination, flowering, and fruit development in the plant. Humic substances are naturally occurring end-products emerging from the decomposition of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and chemical degradation of animal and plant residues in soils.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global Biostimulants are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Valagro Group, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SAP, Novozymes A/S, and Biostadt India Limited and other prominent players.

Recent Development

December, 2019: Green Plains Inc. and Novozymes announced an exclusive partnership and commercialization agreement for biological solutions in the production of high protein ingredients. The partnership will be aimed at aquaculture, pet food, as well as novel ingredients to be used in the global protein markets.

December, 2019: Valagro, a leading company in the production and marketing of biostimulants and other specialty nutrients for crops, presents the new MC Extra in a microgranular formulation. MC Extra is a biostimulant based on extracts from the Ascophyllum nodosum seaweed, which can support balanced plant growth in order to maximize the quantity and quality of crops.

