Global Biosimulation Market Size & Trends Shows a Rapid Growth by 2027

Global Biosimulation Market, By Product and Service (Software, Services), By Application (Drug Development, Drug Discovery, Others), By Delivery Model (Subscription Models, Ownership Models), By End Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the key players operating in the market are Certara, Simulation Plus, Dassault Systèmes, Schrödinger, Advanced Chemistry Development, Chemical Computing Group, Rosa, Physiomics, Evidera, In Silico Biosciences, Leadinvent Technologies, Inosim Software, Nuventra Pharma, Accelrys, Entelos, Physiomics, Rhenovia, Insilico Biotechnology, LeadScope, Genedata, Archimedes, Compugen among others.

The Global Biosimulation Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.38 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

The global biosimulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of biosimulation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Biosimulation is a mathematical model of biological processes. It provides information about dose precision, drug-drug interaction at molecular level as well as physiological based pharmaceutical pharmacokinetic modelling (PBPK). The aim of bio simulation is to help in predicting behavior and dynamics of biological system. Various technological advancements are taking place in biosimulation market. Such as, in August 2013, Certara Inc made an agreement with The Hammer Institute for Health Sciences. This agreement l merged Hamner’s DILIsym modeling software into Certara’s Simcyp population-based simulator and integrates product simulation capabilities. In January 2013, Thomson and Reuters entered into an agreement with Certara Inc. In this agreement Certara gained an access to data in Thomson Reuter’s Cortellis In April 2016, Simulation Plus, Inc. launched the DDDPlus Version 5.0, invitro dissolution experiment software. This product launch helped the company to add new functionalities in the formulation of drug in both innovator and generic drug companies In July 2017, EQT acquired Certara Inc. Under this agreement both the company will focus on drug development processes and improving the health outcomes.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in R&D investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Increase in adoption of biosimulation software by regulatory bodies

Technological advancement QSP systems

Growth in development of biologics and biosimilar

Shortage of biosimulation and modeling experts

Increased use of personalized medicine

The biosimulation market is segmented into products and services, application, delivery model and end users.

Based on products and services, the market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further sub segmented into trial design software, toxicity prediction software, PBPK modeling & simulation software, molecular modeling and simulation software, PK/PD modeling & simulation software. Services are further segmented into in-house services and contract services.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug development, drug discovery and others. Drug development is further sub-segmented into preclinical testing and clinical trials. Preclinical testing is further sub-segmented into PK/PD and ADME/TOX. Drug discovery is further sub-segmented into target identification & validation, lead identification and optimization.

Based on delivery model, the market is segmented into subscription models and ownership models.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes, contract research organizations, regulatory authorities and others

Based on geography the biosimulation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

