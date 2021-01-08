Global Biosimilars Market 2020 size, Demand, Growth and Opportunity forecast to 2028

Global Biosimilars Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Summary:

Biosimilars market is poised to experience lucrative growth over the forecast period. As per a recent article, biosimilars are estimated to play a significant role in enhancing the public health issue by addressing the customer needs. The potential savings from the use of biosimilars is estimated to be around over USD 100 billion by the year 2020. Increase in demand for biosimilar drugs in order to reduce the healthcare cost will be one of the major market boosting factors.

Key Players:

Pfizer Inc, Eli Lily & Company, Sandoz International GMBH, Hospira Inc., Actavis Inc., Biocon Ltd, Amgen Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Ltd

Global Biosimilars Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Types:

Human growth hormone

Erythropoietin

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Interferon

Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor

Others

By Applications:

Blood disorders

Oncology diseasesChronic and autoimmune diseases

Growth hormone deficiencies

Others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report:

What are the various biosimilars and their respective market shares in the overall market?

Where will these developments shape the industry in the mid-to-long term?

What are the recent trends affecting the biosimilars market?

Who are the key players in the market, and how intense is the competition?

What are the new trends and advancements in the biosimilars market?

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Global Biosimilars market

Continue for TOC………

