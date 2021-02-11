Global Biosensors Market is estimated to Surpass 30.0 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.6%

The global biosensors market was valued at USD 19.0 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of biosensors across the globe are increasing applications of biosensors in the healthcare sector, growing population of diabetic patient, growing demand for miniature diagnostic devices, and continuous technological advancements.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

Based on type, the global biosensors market is categorized into wearable, and non-wearable. In 2019, the non-wearable biosensors segment dominated the biosensors market. Growing occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other disorders are expected to accelerate demand for conventional methods of diagnosis and detection. Such conventional methods which include biosensors that are mostly used in laboratories and hospitals for the detection of blood sugar levels or analyzing gas levels in the blood. High accuracy and efficiency offered by non-wearable biosensors along with on-going product enhancement is expected to positively impact the segmental growth during the forecast period.

However, market for wearable biosensors is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle. Higher adoption rates for wearable biosensors can be experienced in the developed as well as developing nations attributed to the reducing physical activities among adult population which results into the increased weight and hormonal disorders.

Insight by Technology

On the basis of technology, the biosensors market is categorized into electrochemical, optical, thermal, piezoelectric, nanomechanical, and others. During the forecast period, the electrochemical biosensors segment is expected to be largest among all the segments. The major factor driving the growth of the electrochemical biosensors market is increasing demand of electrochemical biosensors in food analysis and disease diagnosis. Due to the increasing number of diabetes patients, the demand for glucometers also fueling which in turn increases the demand for glucometers based electrochemical biosensor technology. In addition, increasing occurrence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the demand for electrochemical biosensors to aid accurate diagnosis, thereby boosting segmental growth.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the biosensors market. Growing preference for wearable biosensors due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and excess weight-associated disorders is expected to offer notable biosensors market growth. Increasing investment in R&D activities to cater to varying and growing customer demand should stimulate the demand for biosensors in the region. Moreover, growing geriatric population, technological innovation and boosting government funding are also up surging growth of the North American biosensors market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2012 approximately 43.1 million people were aged 65 years and older in the U.S. and is expected to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of the large population base. In addition, expanding the geriatric population, the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases and refined healthcare infrastructure are also creating a positive impact on the biosensors market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global biosensors market include DowDuPont, Roche Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Nova Biomedical Corp., ACON Laboratories, Inc., LifeSensors Inc., Medtronic Inc., Biacore., and Thermo-Fisher Scientific.

