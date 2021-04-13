Global Bioremediation Technology & Services Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

This latest Bioremediation Technology & Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Bioremediation is a scientific waste management process that uses various, fungi, microorganisms, green plants and their enzymes to reinstate the environment to its original state after removing pollutants from a contaminated site.

Competitive Players

The Bioremediation Technology & Services market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

PROBIOSPHERE

Environmental Services

Sevenson

Sumas Remediation Services

Sarva Bio Remed

Aquatech International

REGENESIS

Xylem

Ivey International

Soilutions

InSitu Remediation Services Limited

Drylet

Altogen Labs

By application:

Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Type Synopsis:

Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-based Treatments

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bioremediation Technology & Services Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Bioremediation Technology & Services Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Bioremediation Technology & Services Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Bioremediation Technology & Services Market in Major Countries

7 North America Bioremediation Technology & Services Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Bioremediation Technology & Services Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Bioremediation Technology & Services Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bioremediation Technology & Services Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

