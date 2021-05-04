Global bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 Top Players Cellexus, bbi-biotech GmbH, Solaris Biotechnology SRL, Infors AG, Eppendorf AG Global bioreactors market

According to The Insight Partners market research study on “Bioreactors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Cell, Molecule, Technology, and End User”. The global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 5,169.01 Mn by 2027 from US$ 2,958.50 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving or restraining the market growth.

The global bioreactors market, based on molecule, is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, stem cells, gene therapy, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, stem cell segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioreactors Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Pall Corporation (Danaher)

Sartorius AG

PBS Biotech, Inc.

GEA Group

Applikon Biotechnology BV

Merck KGaA

General Electric Company

Cellexus

bbi-biotech GmbH

Solaris Biotechnology SRL

Infors AG

Eppendorf AG

Strategic Insights

Growing number of drug discovery projects, coupled with increasingadoption of bioreactors for biochemical activities, are projected to drive themarket growth during the forecast period. Additionally, expanding capabilitiesof existing bioreactors on the back of the extended innovation processes arealso expected to offer lucrative opportunitiesto the market players. The companiesoperating in the bioreactorsmarketadopt the strategy ofcollaborations toenlarge customer base around the world, which also enables them to maintaintheir brand name globally.

BioreactorsMarket– By Product Class

Benchtop (UpTo15 L)

Pilot Scale (15– 1000 L)

IndustrialScale (>1000 L)

BioreactorsMarket– By Material

Glass

Stainless Steel

Single-Use

Bioreactors Market– By Cell

Mammalian Cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Others

Bioreactors Market– By Molecule

MonoclonalAntibodies

Vaccines

RecombinantProteins

Stem Cells

Gene Therapy

Others

Bioreactors Market– By Technology

Induced MotionSUB

Stirred SUB

Single-UseBubble Column

Others

Bioreactors Market – By End User

Research anddevelopment organizations

BiopharmaManufacturers

ContractManufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Bioreactors Market–By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



