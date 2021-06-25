Global Bioreactors Market 2021 Trends, Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies and Forecast 2028

Global Bioreactors Market is having is face change in the forecast years 2018 to 2025 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Global Bioreactors Market in this industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Xyz market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Global Bioreactors Market.

Market Analysis: Global Bioreactors Market

Bioreactors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for single use bioreactor and technological advancement in healthcare industry are the factor for the market growth. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc, General Electric, Merck KGaA., Cellexus., Pall Corporation., Sartorius AG, Applikon Biotechnology, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft., Intran Technologies., bbi-biotech GmbH, www.blbio.com., CerCell ApS., Eppendorf AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl., Pierre Guérin., CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD., Hipurity Systems Limited., Finesse, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global bioreactors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioreactors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Bioreactors Market

Bioreactor is described as a vessel that performs a biological response and is used for the cultivation of aerobic cells for cell or enzyme immobilization. They are device in which living organisms and bacteria in particular synthesize or break down damaging substances. They are usually made of material such as stainless steel, single use and glass. They are mainly used to enhance the biochemical process which such as fermentation and antibiotic drug production.

Market Drivers

Rising demand from pharmaceutical industry will drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of conditions such as cancer and diabetes also acts as a market driver

Growing demand for therapeutically effective vaccines is another factor boosting this market growth

Increasing R&D investment will also enhance the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Low capacity of single use bioreactors will restrict the market growth

Rising concern associated with the extractable will also impede the market growth

Increasing rules and regulation associated with the use of single use bioreactors will restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Bioreactors Market

By Usage

Lab-Scale Production

Pilot-Scale Production

Full-Scale Production

By Scale

5L-20L

20L-200L

200L-1500L

Above 1500L

By Material

Glass

Stainless Steel

Single Use

By Control Type

Manual

Automated

By Suppliers

OEM

System Integrators

EPCs

By End-User

R&D Departments

R&D Institutes

CROs

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturer

CMOs

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, ABEC announced the launch of their new single use bioreactor Custom Single Run (CSR) bioreactors which is specially designed so they can meet the rising demand for scalability. This new bioreactor has volume up to 6000L. While preserving low shear mixing, CSR bioreactor has the ability to produce equal energy per volume. This will help the biopharmaceutical companies have better quality, price and regulatory compliance control and flexibility

In June 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of Finesse Solutions. This acquisition will help the company to combine the Finesse control system with single use technologies which will strengthen their position in the market. Finesse’s Smart Technology provides a variety of data management software and bioreactor controllers and sensors that enable bioprocessing companies and drug manufacturers to configure procedures from labscale to cGMP-compliant manufacturing

