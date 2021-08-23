Global Biopsy Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global biopsy devices market is expected to grow from $2.317 billion in 2020 to $2.706 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.438 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Request For The Sample Of The Biopsy Devices Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3283&type=smp

The biopsy devices market consists of sales of biopsy devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture biopsy devices. Biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient’s body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Biopsy Devices Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-devices-market-report

The biopsy devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the biopsy devices market are Becton Dickinson and Company(BD), Cook Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Devicor Medical Products, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystem), Fujifilm Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, DTR Medical, Inrad, Gallini Srl, Scion Medical Technologies, Precision Biopsy, Leica Biosystems, Creganna, Focal Therapeutics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Olympus Corporation.

The global biopsy devices market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Core Biopsy Devices, Aspiration Biopsy Needles, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Biopsy Forceps, Localization Wires

2) By Imaging Technology: MRI-guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-guided Biopsy, CT Scan

3) By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Liver Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Other

4) By End User: Diagnostics & Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Others

Read More On The Global Biopsy Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-devices-market-report

The biopsy devices market report describes and explains the global biopsy devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The biopsy devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global biopsy devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global biopsy devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Biopsy Devices Market Characteristics Biopsy Devices Market Product Analysis Biopsy Devices Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Biopsy Devices Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model