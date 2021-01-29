Global Biopreservation Market Overview and Analysis By BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd

Biopreservation market report comprises of data regarding valuable intelligence about marketplace, industry, competition – but especially and most importantly, about the customers and how they feel about your company and its offerings. It helps identify customers’ habits, trends, plans, opinions, needs and wants. Also helps in determining if the company and/or its offerings meet customer needs. With the Biopreservation report, potential new customers based on demographic traits such as age, gender, income, education level, and even geography can be found. By using this report, business can determine the best ways to market and advertise to different types of customers.

Global biopreservation market is estimated to reach USD 7206.06 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 11.62% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, advanced biobanking and growing trends of conservative cord blood stem cells of newborn.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the biopreservation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Co., BioLifeSolutions Inc., Lifeline Scientific, BioCision, Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Princeton CryoTech, Biomatrica, Inc., Chart Industries, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Atlanta Biologics Inc., Taylor-Wharton, Panasonic Corporation, QIAGEN, VWR International, LLC, Biogenics, Inc. and among others.

Segmentation: Global Biopreservation Market

By Products

(Biopreservation Media { Nutrient Media, Sera, Growth Factors and Supplements },

Biopreservation Equipment

{ Temperature Control Systems, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring Systems, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other Equipment}, LIMS),

Biospecimen

(Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells , Other Biospecimens),

Application

(Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications),

End User

(Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users),

Cell Providers

(CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells),

Services

(Biobanking for Individuals{ Umbilical Cord/Stem Cell Banking, Ovum/ Egg Banking, Sperm Banking}, Biobanking for Institutions { 1 Tissue Banking, Cell Banking Service, Organ Banking, Repository Services},

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rising R&D investments, this act as driver to the market

Advances in biobanking and growing trend of conserving cord blood stem cells of newborn, this act as driver to the market

Market Restraints

High cost of advanced techniques, due to the high cost it act as restraints to the market

Stability issues, tissue injury during freezing & thawing, this all act as restraints to the market

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Biopreservation market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Biopreservation Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Biopreservation market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

